Auto Sales Tumble After Car Makers Slash Cash On the Hood

Today, we may have found the dynamo that drove purchases to a plateau of between 17 and 18 million units over the past three years: pervasive dealer discounts and incentives.

Almost all major manufacturers reported a sharp drop in U.S. deliveries for July, led by a 15% plunge at Nissan Motor. The reason: for the first time in 55 months, the auto industry - perhaps due to concerns about the impact of auto tariffs - cut back spending on incentives, snapping a streak of monthly consecutive increases that began 4 1/2 years ago, according to J.D Power.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-01/car-sales-tumble-automakers-slash-discounts-first-time-5-years