2018---The Year Russia-Phobia Took Over The World

The protagonist of this European conflict wasn’t named as such, but it didn’t need to be. Because every politician and civil servant, every pundit and broadcaster, just knows that the protagonist is Russia. Because that is the function ‘Russia’ – alongside associated dread words such as ‘Vladimir Putin’ or ‘Russian oligarchs’ – now plays in the political imagination of Western elites. It is the catch-all, go-to explanation for their travails. The assumed military demiurge of global instability. The real, albeit dark and hidden, source of populist discontent.

https://www.spiked-online.com/2018/12/27/russia-mania-takes-over-the-world/?utm_source=samizdat&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=free