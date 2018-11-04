33 Trillion Reasons Why The Russian Meddling Story Is A Monumental Hoax

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, November 4th, 2018

And now, according to further research, the odds that Americans saw any of these IRA ads—let alone were influenced by them—are even more astronomical. In his Oct. 2017 testimony, Stretch said that from 2015 to 2017, “Americans using Facebook were exposed to, or ‘served,’ a total of over 33 trillion stories in their News Feeds.”

That 33 trillion figure is 412.5 million times larger than the total of 80,000 IRA posts in that two year period. To put that in perspective, the Russian-origin Facebook posts represented just .0000000024 of total Facebook content in that time.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-03/33-trillion-reasons-why-new-york-times-wrong-about-russiagate

 

