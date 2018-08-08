5 Reasons Why There Will Be No Tesla LBO And Elon Musk Will Be Burned To A Crisp By Litigation

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, August 8th, 2018

I have little doubt there will be NO transaction:

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=197289&preview_id=197289&preview_nonce=01a33321f5&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.