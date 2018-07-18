$6.2 Trillion Of Official Foreign Treasury Debt Holdings: Who's Got It, Who's Dumping It

It’s a good thing Russia never held as many US Treasury securities as China and Japan. The scenario would have been different.

The “grand total” of US Treasury bonds, notes, and bills held by official foreign investors (central banks, governments, etc.) and non-official foreign investors rose by $44.6 billion to $6.17 trillion at the end of May, according to the Treasury Department’s TIC data released Tuesday afternoon. This is in the middle of the range of the past 12 months. But Russia stands out by its sudden absence.

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/07/17/russia-dumped-most-all-its-us-treasury-holdings-disappeared-from-list/