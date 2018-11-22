$9 Trillion Corporate Debt Bomb Getting Ever Closer To The Fuse

Stocks are floundering, credit spreads are blowing out and concern is building that a combination of higher interest rates on all that debt will begin to weigh meaningfully on corporate profit margins. "There is angst in the marketplace. It's not misplaced at all," said Michael Temple, director of credit research at asset manager Amundi Pioneer. "But are we at that moment where this thing blows sky high? I would think that we're not there yet. That's not to say that we don't get there at some point over the next 12 to 18 months as rates continue to move higher."

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/21/theres-a-9-trillion-corporate-debt-bomb-bubbling-in-the-us-economy.html