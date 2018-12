With stocks resuming their plunge, an old market bogeyman has emerged - the same one which Bill Blain said earlier scares him the most, namely the lack of liquidity. And unfortunately, in a perverse feedback loop, the more equities drop, the worse the overall S&P liquidity, as the following chart from Barclays show, depicting the collapsing bid/ask size in the Emini, which is now do to the lowest on record.

