Another Washington "Regime Change" Failure: Syrian Army Enters Manbij, Kurds Vacate

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 28th, 2018

After days of Turkey mustering huge military forces poised to enter the northwestern Syrian Kurdish town of Manbij, and just as American advisers have pulled out of the area based on Trump's broader Syria draw down, what many analysts saw as impossible throughout seven years of war has suddenly happened: the de facto autonomous Syrian Kurdish region has formally invited the Syrian Army to take control to prevent the invading Turks from seizing it.

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-28/us-troops-out-syrian-army-manbij-handed-back-damascus-turkey-poised-invade

 

