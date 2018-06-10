April 2000 Redux? "The Tech Bubble Can Burst At Any Moment, Without Warning"

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 10th, 2018

... the "big risk" is "as in 1998, that credit tremors spread and investors forced to deleverage from risk assets, raise cash", while the "biggest risk" is a "quick, deep tech selloff.  Or, as Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko put it on Friday it, "if the times get tough and investors must delever they will sell "what they own," and that "those who are rotating to financials and banks this week and away from tech may simply be trading the frying pan for the fire."

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-10/morgan-stanley-tech-bubble-can-burst-any-moment-without-warning

