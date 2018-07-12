Are the Russia-gate Fanatics Crazy, Or Just Cynical?

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 12th, 2018

The kookification of the “mainstream” continues, with none other than Jonathan Chait – the most conventional sort of boring corporate liberal – producing an unhinged diatribe purporting to prove that Donald Trump has been a Russian agent since 1987 – and that his path to the presidency was paved by his Russian handlers, who were planning it all along. And not to be outdone, formerly rational person Marcy Wheeler, whose investigations as “emptywheel” won her some renown, is now claiming that she not only has definitive proof of Trump’s collusion with the Kremlin, but that, as a result, she was forced to turn one of her sources into the FBI for some vague cloak-and-dagger-ish reason.

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/07/11/are-the-russia-gate-fanatics-crazy-or-just-cynical/

