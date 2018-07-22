Barry Did It! Clapper Fingers Obama As The Force Behind The Intel Community's Blatant Election Meddling

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper admitted in a CNN interview Saturday that former President Obama instigated the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Clapper let slip: "If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-22/clapper-obama-was-behind-whole-thing