Beat-The-Tariff Stocking Spree Is Setting Up For A Big Inventory Liquidation Next Year

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 7th, 2018

Retail container ports have reached a new record, 2 million containers in a month, with retailers scrambling to get merchandise into the U.S. before possible tariff hikes, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Global Port Tracker said U.S. ports it covers handled 2.04 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, the last month for which numbers are available. That's up 9% from September and up 13.6% from last year. November was estimated at 2.01 million TEUs, up 14% year-over-year. Imports are forecast to fall in 2019 "

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/retail-imports-reach-record-2-million-containers-as-tariffs-loom-2018-12-07

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.