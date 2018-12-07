Beat-The-Tariff Stocking Spree Is Setting Up For A Big Inventory Liquidation Next Year

Retail container ports have reached a new record, 2 million containers in a month, with retailers scrambling to get merchandise into the U.S. before possible tariff hikes, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Global Port Tracker said U.S. ports it covers handled 2.04 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, the last month for which numbers are available. That's up 9% from September and up 13.6% from last year. November was estimated at 2.01 million TEUs, up 14% year-over-year. Imports are forecast to fall in 2019 "

