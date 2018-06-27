Behind The Violence And Refugee Flood From Central America----The Failed US War On Drugs

The direct cause of this migration is violence in their home countries. The level of violence has risen dramatically in this century. According to UN statistics, the Central American country of El Salvador had the highest murder rate in the world with a recorded 83 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016. Its neighbor to the north, Honduras, had the second worst rate at 57. Tiny Belize had the 7th worst rate. Guatemala was 15 th....In addition, the drug cartels and kingpins use the tiny Central American countries, where state security services are lightly armed, as their base of operations and for warehousing their drugs, money and weapons.

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2018/june/26/the-drug-war-is-pushing-more-migrants-to-our-borders/