Blinking Red Bubble Light: Margin Debt Now At Record High

The world is standing at the edge of the financial abyss while most investors are entirely in the dark. However, specific indicators suggest the market is one giant RED BLINKING LIGHT. One of these indicators is the amount of margin debt held by investors. What is quite surprising about the level of investor margin debt is that it has hit a new record high even though the market has sold off 2,500 points from its peak in February.

