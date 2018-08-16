Boiling A Turkey

For example, as Daniel notes, Turkey has provided “handouts” to secure votes. But the U.S. has done, and continues to do the same thing via programs like “paid leave,” “child tax credits,” a smörgåsbord of welfare and entitlement programs. In fact, government assistance programs now make up a record level of disposable personal incomes as 1-in-4 households depend on some form of government program.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=199532&preview_id=199532&preview_nonce=4a4e2203cd&preview=true