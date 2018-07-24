Bubble Finance And The Death Of Honest Price Discovery

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 24th, 2018

Long before the financial crisis, I argued that "activist" central banking was on a very slippery slope. The evolution of New Age Finance took a giant leap with chairman Bernanke's implementation of zero rates and QE. The Fed's move to reflate the system through inflated market prices essentially ended the securities markets as mechanisms of self-adjustment and correction. Market discipline was dead. Today, financial markets now chiefly operate as a tool of government ("government finance quasi-Capitalism").

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2018/07/weekly-commentary-intimidate-nobody.html

 

 

