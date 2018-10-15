As vacant as most of the above was there was a complete knock down drag out of just who could out do the other as to keep at bay any assailing of the "BTFD" narrative and reasoning (buy the f'n dip), for that was what transpired on Fox's "Varney & Co." between the hosts and guests which included David Stockman. Here, in my humble opinion, was a rendition of "The Gong Show.".....The discussion (and that's being kind) morphed into a sheer free-for-all when Mr. Stockman tried to give his reasonings to counterpoint much of what was being proclaimed. It was, again, in my humble opinion, sheer financial comic relief. However, my sympathies for trying goes out to Mr. Stockman.

https://markstcyr.com/2018/10/14/bubble-vision-has-returned-in-spades-right-on-cue/