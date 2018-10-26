Calling April 2000---Did The Nasdaq Bubble Just Burst?

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 25th, 2018

Granted, the decline is not in revenue but in revenue growth, however when investors are already beyond skittish about peak earnings, a slowdown in the second derivative may be all they need to sell now and ask questions later. Which may explains why FANG stocks are all sharply lower after hours as the market begins to reasses just how much longer the "e-commerce bubble" as defined by Bank of America has left before it pops...

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-25/did-nasdaq-bubble-just-burst

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.