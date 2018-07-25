Canary Atop The Big Apple----Real Estate Slump Gathers Steam

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

Even the cheap apartments aren't selling.In Manhattan, units priced below $1 million are piling up, according to a study by StreetEasy. Inventory climbed 27 percent in June from a year earlier — to the highest level for the month since 2013, the website found.

It's essentially a buyers' market across the board, and the total number of available homes in Manhattan is at the highest for the month since 2011. In Brooklyn and Queens, total inventory for June was the most since 2008.

 

 

