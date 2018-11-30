Canary In The C-Suite: UTX Pivots To Deleveraging, Not Stock Buybacks

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 30th, 2018

On November 27, 2018, the CFO from United Technologies (UTX) stated that his company will focus on deleveraging and not stock buybacks. This announcement comes as General Electric (GE) is struggling mightily to retain investment grade status and its stock is nearing levels last seen during the depths of the financial crisis. While there is much to attribute to GE’s decline, massive stock buybacks in 2016 and 2017 are largely to blame.

 

 

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/united-technologies-utx-faces-reality-will-other-companies-follow-suit-before-its-too-late/

