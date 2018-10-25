Canary On The Containerships: South Korean Exports/GDP Weakest Since Q3 2009

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 25th, 2018

Since then, this remarkable "leading indicator" had only sunk further, with the latest print in South Korean exports slumping to a -8.2% Y/Y print, implying a collapse in Global EPS 12 months onward.....We got confirmation of that moments ago when its GDP just printed a horrible miss, when GDP printed just 2.0% Y/Y, below the 2.3% estimate and Q2's 2.8%. In fact, to find a weaker print one would have to go all the way back to Q3 of 2009 when the economy expanded only 0.9%.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-24/south-korea-enters-bear-market-gdp-unexpectedly-grows-slowest-pace-9-years

