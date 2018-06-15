Chasing The Wind, Fed Style

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 15th, 2018

Raising the federal funds rate and reducing the balance sheet are, without question, mopping up the same liquidity that’s floated up the stock market indexes well beyond what an honest man could possibly comprehend.  This is also the same liquidity that has floated residential real estate prices above the epic 2006 high-water-mark.  What will happen to these extreme asset prices when the liquidity that’s floated them up, recedes?

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=187161&preview_id=187161&preview_nonce=c6534a5226&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.