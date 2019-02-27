Cold War Lies And The Irony of Trump Making Peace With The Korean Reds In Vietnam Even As He Peddles Boeing Jets To Hanoi

Two of the principal components of the national-security state — the Pentagon and the CIA — maintained that if the U.S. government did not intervene in Korea’s civil war and Vietnam’s civil war, other “dominoes” would begin falling to the communists, until finally the Reds would end up conquering the United States and taking over the reins of the federal government, including, of course, the IRS......President Kennedy was the only president who came to the realization that the Cold War was just a crock. That was reflected by his famous Peace Speech at American University in June 1963, where he stated that the communist world and the non-communist world could peacefully coexist and maintain normal and friendly relations notwithstanding their ideological differences.

https://www.fff.org/2019/02/27/cold-war-weirdness-on-vietnam-cuba-and-venezuela/