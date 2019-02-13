Deep State Are You Listening? Rep. Engel Speaks Out Of Turn---Says Congress Will Not Permit Military Intervention In Venezuela

Which is why it was impossible not to smirk when moments ago House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said that "Congress would not support a US military intervention in Venezuela" during a hearing on the crisis in Venezuela on Wednesday.

“US military intervention is not an option,” Engel said quoted by Reuters. "Congress decides when, where and how the US military is used around the world, and Congress would not support military intervention in Venezuela."

Actually, Mr Engel, it is usually the CIA that decides "where and how" the US military is used, and it is US defense companies that help prepare the "analysis" (usually in the form of ROI) used by the CIA.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-13/congress-would-not-support-military-intervention-venezuela