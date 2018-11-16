Draining The Swamp? Trump's Nanny State FDA To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 15th, 2018

But wary of the disproportionate impact that a Menthol ban would have on minority smokers, African American leaders like the Rev. Al Sharpton have warned that banning Menthols like the market-leading Newport brand would only create one more illict market that would inevitably give police one more reason to racially profile black people. In the US, 81% of black smokers and 46% of Hispanic smokers prefer menthols, compared with 29% of white smokers. Meanwhile, some 45% of children ages 12 to 17 who smoke say they smoke menthols, according to the data. Among black teens, that figure is 52%.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/fda-seeking-nationwide-ban-menthol-cigarettes

 

