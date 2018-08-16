Economic Contagion? Why Central Banks Are The Real Culprit

The Fed’s balance sheet cuts do not only cause havoc in stock markets. Emerging market economies have grown increasingly dependent on the flow of cheap dollars and financial assets precipitated by the Fed’s stimulus measures over the past decade. If you were wondering where most of that bailout money and quantitative easing money were going over the years and you did not study the audit of TARP, then you might be surprised to find out that trillions in no interest overnight loans were going to foreign banks and corporations rather than U.S. banks. This included emerging market nations.

http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3496-economic-contagion-central-banks-are-the-real-culprit