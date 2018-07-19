Economic Ignorance Is A Family Business----Ivanka Trump's Silly Pitch For Government Job Training

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 19th, 2018

Ivanka is as economically ignorant as her father. Just why does she think free markets would fail in job training or the posting of jobs? This perspective is silly. She is simply a junior to her father in thinking she can manage the private sector (with government help). This is not draining the swamp, it is creating another spot where opportunists who live off of government crony payouts can ply their activity.

 

 

http://www.economicpolicyjournal.com/2018/07/ivanka-trump-cheers-central-planning-in.html

