Energy Dominance---The New Touchstone Of Geopolitics

Energy Dominance should be the catchphrase of the day. It’s on the minds of every political figure, and the focus of every economy. This is especially true of those vulnerable to a change in the status quo, namely Saudi Arabia.

While some continue to believe the gyrations of the oil market over the past few months are evidence of our running up against the limit of the petroleum based global economy, I disagree. The world is awash in decades of easily-extracted oil and gas. The supply of it has been kept off the market due to its centrality in the grand game of geopolitics. But, it has nothing to do with the amount of oil and gas out there.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/02/08/energy-dominance-isnt-just-a-trump-obsession/