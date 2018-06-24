Enough Already! Mueller's Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree Is Tainted Beyond Cure

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 24th, 2018

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation may face a serious legal obstacle: It is tainted by antecedent political bias. The June 14 report from Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, unearthed a pattern of anti-Trump bias by high-ranking officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Some of their communications, the report says, were “not only indicative of a biased state of mind but imply a willingness to take action to impact a presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.” Although Mr. Horowitz could not definitively ascertain whether this bias “directly affected” specific FBI actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, it nonetheless affects the legality of the Trump-Russia collusion inquiry, code-named Crossfire Hurricane.

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/muellers-fruit-of-the-poisonous-tree-1529707087

 

