Equity Markets In Denial---But Summer-Living Ain't Gonna Be Easy!

Trade wars, political instability in places that shouldn’t be wobbling, enemies and allies alike glowering at each other and a whole slew of central bank speakers. Just not a lot to look forward to as we begin the week. Put that together with equity and fixed income markets that were showing such good vibrations yet suddenly need to fish or cut bait to avoid looking decidedly risk-off and you get the feeling that the most positive thing that could happen today is if nothing does.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-18/equity-markets-look-theyre-denial-trader-warns-summer-living-aint-gonna-be-easy