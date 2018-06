Ever since the start of 2018, an odd divergence has emerged in credit markets, where Investment Grade bonds have seen their spreads leak progressively wider, hitting levels not seen in 2 years, while the bid for higher yielding, and much more risky, junk bond debt has been seemingly relentless, with high yield spreads near all time lows.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-26/imf-sounds-alarm-over-junk-bond-bad-boom