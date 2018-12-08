FANGMAN Stocks Off 10.4% On The Week, Down $1.12 Trillion Since The Peak

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, December 8th, 2018

This week was ugly for stocks in its own right, but it was particularly ugly because there was a major – and briefly very successful – effort by the Wall Street Journal to manipulate share prices higher. Tuesday was a bad day. Wednesday the stock market was closed. And Thursday just before noon, the Dow was already down over 700 points. It was time to pull out the big guns, namely the WSJ citing unnamed Fed “officials.”

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/12/07/ugly-week-for-stocks-fangman-even-wsj-effort-to-manipulate-shares-up-fizzles/

