The two yields are currently just under 14 basis points apart, the narrowest since around the time they last inverted in June 2007. What's worrisome for some is that on Monday, the difference between the yields on the 3-year and 5-year, and those of the 2-year and 5-year, inverted.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/03/the-thing-the-bond-market-most-feared-is-beginning-to-happen.html