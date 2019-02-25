Fire On Venezuela's Santander Bridge---Still Another Washington False Flag

On the Santander bridge this Feb. 23, the guarimberos rained down a hail of rocks and molotov cocktails on Venezuelan national guardsmen holding the line against the USAID trucks. Suddenly, the trucks caught fire and the masked youth began unloading boxes of aid before they burned. Within minutes, pro-opposition media reported that the Venezuelan national guard forces were responsible for the fires.
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/02/25/burning-aid-apparent-deception-on-colombia-venezuela-bridge/