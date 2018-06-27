For The Nth Time---It's Collateral, Not T-Bills!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

The reason for so much repetition in these incomplete reflation cycles is that by offering absurd, benign explanations for these serious problems as they regularly appear authorities and “experts” shut off (nearly) all otherwise necessary mainstream investigations toward what might be real answers (eurodollar). No need to look at what might be going on with gold (again), the FOMC says it’s just T-bills. Nothing to see here

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=187915&preview_id=187915&preview_nonce=c5197e4651&preview=true

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.