For The Nth Time---It's Collateral, Not T-Bills!

The reason for so much repetition in these incomplete reflation cycles is that by offering absurd, benign explanations for these serious problems as they regularly appear authorities and “experts” shut off (nearly) all otherwise necessary mainstream investigations toward what might be real answers (eurodollar). No need to look at what might be going on with gold (again), the FOMC says it’s just T-bills. Nothing to see here

