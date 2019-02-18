Free Market At Work? Nope, Fed's Free Money Bubble Finance Drastically Skews "Mean" To The Top 10%

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 18th, 2019

Real  Mean (light blue) Versus Median (dark blue) Household Net Worth, 1962-2016image2.jpeg

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.