This is the season of summits, and there’s another one coming up in Helsinki, this time with Vladimir Putin, and the haters are already gathering to denounce the meeting as “treason.” The anti-Russian hate campaign, which has been in full swing since the 2016 election – but was actually launched much earlier by the neocons – is reaching a crescendo as the Helsinki summit approaches, with fresh provocations every day: yet another Skripal-like “attack” is being claimed in Britain, where the hate campaign is even more intense than it is here. One problem, though, is that questions are being raised even there.

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/07/08/from-singapore-to-helsinki-the-case-for-peace/