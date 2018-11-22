General Electric---Poster Boy For Leveraged Buyback Folly

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

GE GE, +2.09% was one of Wall Street’s major share buyback operators between 2015 and 2017; it repurchased $40 billion of shares at prices between $20 and $32. The share price is now $8.60, so the company has liquidated between $23 billion and $29 billion of its shareholders’ money on this utterly futile activity alone. Since the highest net income recorded by the company during those years was $8.8 billion in 2016, with 2015 and 2017 recording a loss, it has managed to lose more on its share repurchases during those three years than it made in operations, by a substantial margin.

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/misguided-share-buybacks-are-hollowing-out-companies-balance-sheets-and-will-lead-to-even-bigger-trouble-2018-11-20

