General Electric's Demise: "Bringing Investment Mistakes To Life"

Last week, General Electric (GE) did something that many never thought would happen. They slashed their dividend to just $0.01 per share.

We are talking about GE. A company which has been bringing “good things to life” for well over 100-years. There is an important lesson to be learned here by investors who have long bought into the myth of:

“I don’t care about the price, I bought it for the yield.”

