Global Rollover Begins---China Heading South, Italy In Recession

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 31st, 2019

An overnight rally in global markets, helped by a dovish capitulation by the Fed which sent the S&P 1.55% higher on Wednesday as well as strong results from Facebook that sent the stock 11% higher premarket, faded overnight following another contractionary print in China's official manufacturing PMI (49.5, up from 49.4 in Dec and above the 49.3 estimate), and the latest GDP print out of Italy which confirmed that the country had entered a recession for the first time in 6 years.

 

 

 

