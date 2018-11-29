Good Job, Mary Barra! GM's Car Plant Utilization Rate Will Still Be Just 45% After Plant Closures

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 29th, 2018

General Motors' monumental announcement on Monday that it plans to close up to five assembly plants in North America and slash its workforce will only partially close the gap between capacity and demand for the automaker's sedans, according to a Reuters analysis of industry production and capacity data.

Sales of traditional cars in North America have been declining for the past six years and are still withering. After GM ends production next year at factories in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario, it will still have four U.S. car plants, all operating at less than half of rated capacity, according to figures supplied by LMC Automotive.

 

