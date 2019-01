But one issue hit harder on New Year’s Day than all the others.

Because the car company reached the milestone of selling 200,000 electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2018, the tax credit associated with buying a Tesla was cut in half on January 1, from $7,500 to $3,750, and will decline again before disappearing completely in early 2020.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=261453&preview_id=261453&preview_nonce=682969aae8&preview=true