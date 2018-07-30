Hate It They Might, But Chase It They Must: Why The Eurodollar Isn't Going Anywhere---Yet!

Because as chronically dysfunctional as it is, the eurodollar at least keeps the lights on. The global economy can still function, even grow a little bit. It may not be true growth as is commonly understood and associated with the word “boom”, but it’s enough to fool Economists into predicting true growth is right around the corner or declaring it today; and just enough for enough people to believe the fairy tale. The current dollar system doesn’t work, but it isn’t total collapse, either. It’s the worst sweet spot ever conceived.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=192459&preview_id=192459&preview_nonce=5551969a81&preview=true