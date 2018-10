As Bloomberg notes, citing CreditSights which cut the company to underperform, Weatherford and its peers face a slowdown onshore in the U.S., as well as lower oil prices. As a result, the whole oil and gas services sector is wider, especially the lower-rated bonds, with the Barclays High Yield Energy Index spread blowing out to 452bps, the widest since September 2017.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-30/energy-junk-bonds-tumble-dragging-high-yield-spreads-2018-wides