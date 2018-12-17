Hey, Uncle Sam, Please Cut The Cheese....Stockpiles! Record 1.4 Billion Pounds In Underground Storage

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 17th, 2018

America’s cheese hoard continues to balloon to unprecedented levels, as producers fear the mountain could grow further and put even more dairy farmers out of business.

About 1.4 billion pounds of American, cheddar and other kinds of cheese is socked away at cold-storage warehouses across the country, the biggest stockpile since federal record-keeping began a century ago. Driving the glut are cheese makers who ramped up production before trade tensions abroad tamped down demand for many of their products. Shifting tastes at home have further changed the outlook for traditional cheese makers. Many are paying to store their excess cheese in hopes demand and prices will improve.

 

 

