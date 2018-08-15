History Note: The Satanic Bombings Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, August 15th, 2018

The atomic bombings were an intentional holocaust, not to end the war, as the historical record amply demonstrates, but to send a message to the Soviet Union that we could do to them what we did to the residents of Japan.  President Truman made certain that the Japanese willingness to surrender in May 1945 was made unacceptable because he and his Secretary-of-State James Byrnes  wanted to use the atomic bombs – “as quickly as possible to ‘show results’” in Byrnes’ words – to send a message to the Soviet Union.  So “the Good War” was ended in the Pacific with the “good guys” killing hundreds of thousand Japanese civilians to make a point to the “bad guys,” who have been demonized ever since.   Russia phobia is nothing new.  

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-satanic-nature-of-the-atomic-bombings-of-hiroshima-and-nagasaki/5649684

