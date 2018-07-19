History Page: When Washington Really Meddled In Russia---The Siberian Invasion Of 1918

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

But the prospects for a victory by Kolchak soon faded and the Whites in Siberia revealed themselves to be a lost cause.  The decision to remove the US troops was made late in 1919 and General Graves, with the last of his staff, departed from Vladivostok on 1 April 1920. In all, 174 American soldiers were killed during the invasion of the Soviet Union.

Interestingly, pressure to withdraw the US troops from Siberia came from fed-up soldiers and home-front opinion opposing the continued deployment of military units abroad long after the conclusion of the war in Europe. It is notable that during a Congressional debate on the Russian intervention one Senator read excerpts from the letters of American soldiers to support the case for bringing them home.

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2018/07/18/when-the-u-s-invaded-russia/

