How General Mattis And The Senate Neocons Deep-Sixed Trump's Order To Get Out Of Afghanistan

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 29th, 2018

Woodward wrote that at an August 2017 meeting on Afghanistan, Trump told his generals that the war had been “a disaster,” and chided them for “wanting to add even more troops to something I don’t believe in.”

Woodward claims that Trump then told the top brass, “I was against this from the beginning. He folded his arms. ‘I want to get out,’ the president said. ‘And you’re telling me the answer is to get deeper in.’” Under pressure—from the likes of Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Senator Lindsey Graham—Trump eventually gave in.

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/trump-came-this-close-to-getting-afghanistan-right/

 

