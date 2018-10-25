How Much Is The Market Overvalued? Somewhere Between Tremendously & Enormously

Each chart examines stock market valuation from a slightly differently perspective, but each arrives at the same conclusion: the average stock is overvalued — somewhere between tremendously and enormously. If you don’t know whether “enormously” is greater than “tremendously” or vice versa, don’t worry, I don’t know either. But this is my point exactly: When an asset class is significantly overvalued and continues to get overvalued, quantifying its overvaluation brings little value.
https://realinvestmentadvice.com/average-stock-is-overvalued-between-tremendously-enormously/