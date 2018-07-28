How The Deep State Duped The Donald

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 28th, 2018

The dust-up over NATO confirms, once again, that President Trump, unfortunately, has been absorbed by the same deep state whose existence he sometimes laments. After questioning here in the United States the usefulness of NATO, Trump traveled to a NATO meeting in Europe, where he flipped and declared his firm commitment to this Cold War anachronism, declaring publicly, “I believe in NATO” and publicly expressing his sentiment that NATO is “very unified, very strong, no problem.”

Let’s face the discomforting truth: Trump’s administration is just another four years of Bush-Obama.

 

